Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Jobs in Aircraft Maintenance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with aviation projects happening on both ends of the state, alabama is a major player in the aerospace industry. in tonight's skilled to work story.. waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us that aircraft maintenance is one of the highest in demand jobs, but finding the right workers can be a challenge. on a chilly tuesday afternoon, thomas sparks and his classmates are busy tinkering with some metal paneling near the albertville airport. sparks says despite starting his career in graphic design, he always had a passion for planes. sparks as a child with my parents, we used to go to the airport to see the planes and things like that and that was something right there that, that's a field and a career i would love to do. so sparks went back to school and is now part of the first wave of students going through snead state's aviation program. enterprise state started the course in 2009 with just an air frame technology program. owen whereas now under snead state, we expanded the program into the power plant, which is your engine technologies. dan owen has been with the program since it began and has nearly 50 years of aviation experience. he says these students travel from across the state for this course, from as close as boaz, to as far away as birmingham and the shoals. owen it's very surprising, actually, but it's, it just shows you the dedication, motivation that people, our students have, that want to have that good career and understand the importance of it. in fact, according to the alabama department of labor, aircraft maintenance workers are among the department's top 40 jobs based on demand, with an average of 355 openings each year. and not all of them as far away as mobile. science & engineering services or ses is technically a small business, but it's also one of the largest employers of aircraft maintenance workers in north alabama. however... boyett over the past several years, we've had to go outside of the area to find some of these skill sets, whether it be aircraft mechanics or technical-type positions. matt boyett is the director of human resources at ses. he says they often need to travel as far as two or three hours outside the tennessee valley to find qualified workers. oftentimes, that means going where the military is located. boyett so we're going to look at places like fort campbell, fort rutger. and typically, those areas have programs already in place or schools in place to where they're providing skilled workers to that area. back at the albertville airport, starting this year, these students will leave here eligible to take the a&p certification test with the federal aviation administration, which employers like ses say they require. thomas it's a benefit for the students, it's a benefit for snead and it has the great possibility of being a benefit for the aviation industry in the tennessee valley. and sparks says he's banking on that to really let his career take off later this year. sparks this is a career and a field that's not ending, so you're always going to need mechanics and this is a well diverse field. reporting in albertville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. to learn more about snead's aviation program and to read all of our skilled to work stories, head over to our website: waaytv.com and click on the "skilled to work" tab at the