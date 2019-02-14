Speech to Text for Decatur Heritage vs Mars HIll Bible

nothing says valentines day like a trip to the sweet 16. in the 1a regional semi final its mars hill bible vs decatur heritage at wallace state in hanceville. these two north alabama teams are meeting up fro the first time this season. both went undfeated in their region. beating decatur hertiage is the first step for mars hill bible if they want to be both basketball and football state champs. doesn't happen often. its a close game right now in the second half. we'll have scores and interviews at 10. a lot of love and a lot of basketball? what more could you ask for today? reporting from wallace state, lynden blake waay31 sports.