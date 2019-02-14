Speech to Text for City considers sales tax hike

guntersville residents are looking at a sales tax hike. city leaders say the money would ultimately be used for the district's aging schools. and even though the tax is one cent ... waay 31's sierra phillips found reaction is mixed. shumate - "i think the education system could really use the increased tax revenue" gummerman- "i don't agree with raising the tax...at all" right now - tax payers in guntersville have mixed opinions about a new proposal to raise the sales tax to 9 cents on the dollar. shumate- "i feel like locally our education system...it can use all the help it can get right now" right now, the tax is eight cents. if raised one penny, city officials say for the first 5 years the increased revenue would go towards things like-- capital improvements, paving, the rec center, and possibly a new fire station. ---but after those 5 years, half of that extra cent could go towards building a new high school, if the district chooses. gummerman "i think its ridiculous we're already paying enough" standup - "but-- there's a movement to take this hiked tax proposal a step farther, the people who run this facebook group told me they're advocating the tax be raised to 9.5 percent so the school district starts getting those funds immediately, not after 5 years" shumate "i think in most cases people wouldn't even notice it to be honest" guntersville city officials seemed to agree, telling me most of marshall county is already taxed at 9 percent. in guntersville sierra phillips waay31 news. the vote is expected monday night at 6pm