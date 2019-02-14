Speech to Text for Training Limestone Co. Jailers To Recognize Mental Health Issues

police. new at four... the limestone county sheriff's office is putting their jailers through training on how to deal with inmates with mental health issues. they say it's crucial their staff knows what to do.. as the jail is seeing more mental illness than ever before. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with folks in the jail who handle these inmates every day.. and found out what kind of changes they're hoping to see. this cell is where all inmates are held while they wait to go before a nurse for a medical screening. that screening can help identify potential mental illnesses and instability. pkg: hollye moss, medical team administrator "'have you ever tried to intentionally hurt yourself? do you hear or see things that other people cannot hear?'" those are some of the questions asked in a screening inmates must go through at the limestone county jail to determine their mental state... and nurses at the jail tell me they are seeing more "yes's" than ever before.. which tends to imply mental instability. hollye moss, medical team administrator "the inmate count today is 239. i have 46 on some sort of antidepressant or antipsychotic drug." those who work in the jail think they know the reason why. tammy waddell, assistant jail administrator "compliments of the state shutting down all of their facilities, we've become a dumping ground for the mentally ill." unfortunately, because of this, jailers say they've had to deal with things they never imagined.. on a daily basis. tammy waddell, assistant jail administrator "they throw feces, they throw urine at you. you can't feed them on a tray because they try to throw food back at you or they'll throw their trays at you." and that's why jailers have been going through training to learn how to deal with these inmates. tammy waddell, assistant jail administrator "this is an adult daycare. some of the problem children would be the mentally ill, so sometimes, you have to use tactics you would with children." but the worst part is that every inmate and every mental illness is different.. so what works for one may not work for another. jailers and jail nurses are getting overwhelmed quickly.. and are afraid inmates are not getting the help they need. hollye moss, medical team administrator "we need more mental health outpatient clinics and we need a facility with a staff that's fully trained to recognize those things." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news officials with the limestone county sheriff's office say the mental state of jailers and jail nurses is just as important as the inmates'... and so they're working with them on how to decompress and not take things they witness