Schools beef up security after Parkland shooting

today marks one year since the tragedy in parkland ... where a teen gunman killed 17 people inside a high school. it prompted schools across the country to take a second look at security. "you are looking for them to be safe by teachers, friends, everybody who is around them, and the next shocking news you could hear is that they're gone. a lot has changed here in the tennessee valley over the last year. here's a look at how madison county schools are keeping your children safe. sinclair "school is supposed to be the safest place next to home for your kids." yvonne sinclair says she's worried for her 3 grandchildren, who will start school in madison county later this year. "i want the best for the children. the very best as a parent and a grandmother." in the year since the massacre at marjorie stoneman douglas, the district has set aside 750-dollars for security upgrades. they include a new security check-in system, indoor and outdoor speakers for better communication, and a single point of entry at all schools. some schools now have security glass. but one parent says that's not enough.... durant "evil always sneaks into the garden." debrah durant is a mother of 3, and says every school needs to be prepared. durant "it's not something you can scoot under the rug.it's something we have to educate and say this is going to happen. this is what we're going to do when it happens. rather than if it happens or it will never happen." the madison county school district says it holds lock down safety drills to prepare for the worst, and the sheriff's office gives feedback durant says more mental health resources could avoid a shooting in the first place. durant "i think it's not just getting them out of the way, but how are we following up? how are we providing counseling for parents with that child? and the teachers and not just scooping it out to somebody else's responsibility." right now, all madison county schools have a counselor come in at least once a week. the administrative office says that's an increase from last year. and though these changes have been made in the last year, the district says it's always making improvements. happening now... a vigil to remember the victims from that shooting is wrapping up.. it took place at lowe mill -- where there's a metal sculpture in memory of the students and teachers killed... it's made of 5 pillars with people etched on to them... they're meant to reprsent the lives lost to gun violence between the years of 20-14 to 20-18. the vigil was organized by the group "moms demand action" -- who advocate for gun control... one member told waay 31 why today's vigil was so important to them. "gun violence is an epidemic. in addition to the lives that were lost at parkland , hundreds of lives are lost to gun violence everyday." the group told us they want gun violence to be a conversation within communities.