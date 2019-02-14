Speech to Text for Speeders in a Guntersville Neighborhood Concern Residents

people who live along a road in guntersville say speeding has gotten out of control .. it's all happening on browns valley road off highway 79. one person told waay31 she had to help her neighbor bury a dog that was hit just last week. today we sent waay31's sierra phillips out there with a radar gun to see just how bad it is. "right now the speed limit along browns valley road may be 35 but i've stood out here for about 30 minutes with this radar gun and i've caught people going anywhere from 27 miles per hour to 50 and neighbors who live out here tell me that's not even the worst they've had to deal with." gummerman- "they fly, i'm talking 60 miles an hour, easy on this road" katie gummerman says her family has already lost 2 pets since living on this road. gummerman "we've lost two cats just in the year of living here" and she's not alone-- she told me she helped bury one of her neighbor's dogs last week and she worries if drivers continue to speed along the road, more accidents are going to happen. gummerman "just sitting on my back porch, i've heard cars speeding by and a dog yelping" everyone i talked to along this road told me this is a serious problem. gummerman says she's worried about her own family's safety. gummerman "the school bus drops my daughter off right in front of the house and she's in elementary school" neighbors tell me they've seen police patrol the area but gummerman says the road needs more attention gummerman "what's to say a kids not going to get hit....who knows...you never know" in guntersville sp waay31 news while police say they do sometimes patrol browns valley road-- if you see drivers speeding along this road, you're asked to call