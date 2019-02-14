Speech to Text for Victims in Triple Shooting in Tuscumbia Identified

in about 10- minutes. this afternoon -- we now know the names of the victims in a triple shooting in tuscumbia. all three are 19 years old. gavin cole and alontae nalls died. reginald thompson is recovering at a hospital in birmingham. the three were shot yesterday near the willie green rec center. but the big question this afternoon is, ?how did it happen? waay31s breken terry updates us on the investigation. breken? tuscumbia police tell us reginald thompson had surgery this morning and is still in critical condition. police tell us they are waiting to interview thompson and another possible witness to piece together what happened. jones- it's just very sad and devastating news. the tuscumbia community is still reeling from the shootings near the willie green recreational center that left gavin cole and alontae nalls dead. jones- i feel certainly it's devastating to this neighborhood. tuscumbia police tell us alontae nalls, gavin cole, reginald thompson, and a 4th person who is a juvenile met along south east street, but police do not know why they all met up. logan- we know there were two vehicles mr. nalls vehicle which was found at the scene and then there was another vehicle that transported the shooting victim to keller hospital and we have found that vehicle also. police tell us gavin cole was shot in the head and flown to a hospital in tupelo mississippi where he later died. alontae nalls body was found in this wooded area with a gunshot wound, and reginald thompson was shot in the face. police say a 16 year old took thompson to helen keller hospital. he was then flown to uab hospital. logan- we are going to send some detectives down to interview him to try and pull some of the pieces together to try and figure out exactly what caused this to happen. we may never know completely, but i think he is going to be critical for us so as soon as the hospital clears him to be interviewed we will do that. look live tag: i did reach out to gavin cole's family. they told us no comment and did not want to share a photo of him at this time. we have also reached out to the other victims families and have not heard back from them. in tuscumbia bt waay31. police tell us they are processing both vehicles and a gun found at the scene, for evidence. they don't know