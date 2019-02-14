Speech to Text for Two Hospitalized After Police Chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dramatic video shows the violent end to a high speed chase in huntsville! this surveillance video is just into the waay 31 newsroom in the last half hour. you see four cars crashing at a busy intersection, sending two people to the hospital and one man to jail! the chase started around 1:30 this afternoon on wall triana near nick davis. it lasted nearly a half hour before the crash you just saw, at mastin lake and pulaski pike. thanks for joinging us this afternoon. i'm dan dan shaffer. and i'mnajahe sherman. this afternoon -- we have team coverage.. waay31'skody fisher is learning more about the suspect. we start with sydney martin - sydney, what have you uncovered in the last 30- minutes? dan, najahe---it came to a crashing end when four vehicles collided behind me in this intersection..th e cars were towed and the intersection reopened in the last half hour. we're about 10 miles from where the chase started started. we know it went through neighborhoods and businesses but the multiple agencies involved can't tell us the exact route. the alabama law enforcement agency told us a state trooper tried to stop a black lexus s- u-v for a traffic violation. but the car didn't stop and that's when a trooper started chasing the driver. madison county sheriff's deputies were called in to assist in the chase---and both agencies told us it wasn't deemed dangerous and that's why they kept pursuing the car. at some point the chase reached this intersection... and the suspects black lexus suv collided with three other vehicles. two people were taken to the hospital but state troopers told us they have non-life threatening injuries. we asked state troopers and the sheriff's office about why this chase wasn't called off. both agencies told us they have a pursuit policy. the sheriff's office told us the chase was not deemed dangerous by a supervisor. state troopers told us this is an on going investigation that they are the lead agency on and they will discuss it at a later time. both agencies told us no one expected the ending that happened here. live in hsv sm waay 31 news. waay 31's kody fisher is also on the scene trying to learn more about the suspect police were chasing.. kody what were you able to find out? more breaking news! you're looking live at washington d-c - where in the past hour - congress and the president elicited a collective sigh of relief from thousands of federal employees in huntsville! the white house says president trump plans to sign a government funding bill to avoid another parital shutdown. that means nasa employees and arsenal contractors won't be furloughed come tomorrow.