Speech to Text for Anniversary of Parkland, Florida Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

february 14th marks a somber anniversary. this day last year -- 17 students and teachers were shot and killed in marjory stoneman douglas high school in parkland, florida. it prompted schools across the country to take a second look at security. since then- 76 gun-control laws have been passed. in just 30 minutes, the organization - moms demand action huntsville - is hosting a vigil in remembrance of the parkland shooting. waay-31s alexis scott is live at lowe mill arts and entertainment on seminole drive where the vigil will take place. the vigil will take place her at this newly installed memorial sculpture. i talked with someone from the national moms for action organization over the phone today and they tell me the reason for the structure is simple. it is to represent the number of people who were killed during a mass shooting between the years of 20-14 and 20-18. on the sculpture are shapes made to look like people -- to show the exact number of those lost. the figures are reaching up -- towards heaven as the structure says. the vigil is open to the public and is for anyone who wants to take a moment to remember the victims and to talk about changing the way we view gun laws. live in huntsville, alexis scott waay31 news last year -- gun control measures failed in the alabama legislature after more republican committee members skipped out of a scheduled debate! it included a bill that would raise the age to