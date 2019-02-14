Speech to Text for Human Trafficking Case Opening Statements

new information... the trial is officially underway in a human trafficking case ... involving a former florence attorney and his friend. the attorney general says - chipdillard - used his position as an attorney to traffic women. the a-g charged him and timothy staggs in 2016... and both men are on trial right now. waay31s breken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county courthouse, with details on what came out in court today. breken? the attonery generals office believes staggs and dillard had at least six victims, and today we heard powerful testimony from one of the victims in the case describing various forms of abuse and how she felt forced to exchange sexual favors for legal help and drugs. : because of the nature of the case we are not going to reveal this victims name. she took the stand saying when she was 22 timothy staggs had asked her to come clean one of his properties. she said when she got there staggs exposed himself and asked her to have sex in exchange for money. she said she went along with it. this victim went on to say that staggs got her hooked on xanax. the victim said she went to jail here in lauderdale county and chip dillard represented her as her attorney, ultimately getting her out of jail. but she said dillards legal help came with a price... she had to have sex with staggs as payback for dilliard representing her. the victim also testified she saw staggs hit her pregnant sister in the back of the head with a gun because she did not want to have sex with him. the victim also said she had sex with chip dillard once in exchange for drugs because she was dope sick. this victim went on to say that staggs would become violent or threaten putting her back in jail if she did not have sex with him . we do know the trial will continue at 9 am tomorrow and is expected to last at least two weeks. waay 31 will follow this case as the trial continues...