Speech to Text for Scene Clearing After Police Chase Ends in Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin tonight with breaking news! in the last 30 minutes we learned investigators believe marius moore is responsible for what you're about to see on your screen. take a look-- on the left -- surveillance video from the moments a chase began... and on the right -- where it all all came to a crashing end! police already wanted moore on several warrants. tonight, he faces several more charges. the chase started on wall triana highway near near nick davis road in unincorporated madison county when a driver wouldn't pull over. it ended in huntsville at the intersection of pulaski pike and mastin lake. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31' sydney martin is live where it ended tonight after working in the last hour to find out more about the suspect and passenger of the suv chased by law enforcement for almost 10 miles! i talked with the madison county sheriff's office spokesperson in the last half hour--he told me state troopers booked marius lamar moore on attempting to elude and reckless endangerment charges. the spokesperson confirmed with me a woman in the s-u-v when the chase started is not facing charges and was not hurt. the sheriff's office and alabama state troopers are still trying to determine if the woman jumped out of the car or was pushed out by the suspect during the chase. the chase started about 10 miles from here and we don't know where exactly the woman was let out of the car--but were only told it was in a neighborhood. the sheriff's office told us four vehicles were involved in the crash that ended at this intersection. and 2 people were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. here's what we know about the moore. investigators told me before today's chase and crashhuntsville police had 5 active warrants out for him. plus a felony warrant from the madison county sheriff's office. his probation was also being revoked. and he failed to appear on huntsville police charges. again, all those warrants for this suspect were prior to today's pursuit. he faces at least two more after today's chase. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. like sydney said -- this suspect has several warrants out from different law enforcement agencies! waay 31 will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more... the latest information is posted online at