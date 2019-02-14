Speech to Text for Update: Daylight Shooting

a breaking new update... just into our newsroom -- tuscumbia police have released the names of the victim in a tuscumbia shooting wednesday .. police say one of the victims, galvin cole was found shot in the head in his car... galvin was flown to a hospital in tupelo, mississippi where he later died. a seond victim, alontae nalls was found dead in the woods. a third man , reginald thompson was was rushed to helen keller hospital then flown to birmingham in critical condition. the shooting happened near the willie green recreational center at the intersection of south-east street and east tenth street "lot of potential. long road ahead of them. could be anything they wanted to be." so far- none of the victims names have been released. we do know they are in their late