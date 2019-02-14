Speech to Text for Accused of Capital Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new details -- a man accused of capital murder in athens plead not guilty in court today. that many, dewayne sloan-- is charged with the january 20- 18 murder of darius allen and was arrested last february. a different man, antonio jacobs was also arrested last january for shooting and killing allen while he was driving on highway 72 .athens police tell us jacobs was having an affair with allen's wife however-- when sloan was arrested-- investigators said they weren't sure how he played a part in the shooting-- and to this day-- waay 31 still does not have those