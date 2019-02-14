Speech to Text for Police releasing information on deadly shooting

happening today -- we are expected to learn more information about a triple shooting in tuscumbia that left two men dead and another in critical condition. tuscumbia police say they will give an update in the shooting today.. it happened near south east street and the willie green recreational center. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what we know about the three victims. bill, alyssa -- the three men were all in their late teens and early twenties, and now, two of them are dead, with another fighting for his life. take vo: tuscumbia police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, but told waay31 they will release more information in their investigation this morning. police say one of the victims was found shot in the head in his car near the willie green recreational center. he was flown to a hospital in tupeolo, mississippi where he later died. the second victim was rushed to helen keller hospital then flown to uab in critical condition. the third was found dead in the woods. the tuscumbia mayor confirmed all tuscumbia city schools were temporarily on lockdown because of the shooting. jalen jackson knew all three people involved and is devastated by what happened. "things like this don't happen all too often around here and it's really a shock for the neighborhood. tuscumbia police do not have a suspect in custody but do not believe the public is in danger. in huntsville - sd - waay31 news