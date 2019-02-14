Speech to Text for Hearing man charged with Capital Murder

happening today -- a man accused of capital murder in athens will be in a limestone county courtroom. this is dewayne sloan-- he's charged with the january 20- 18 murder of darius allen and was arrested last february. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the limestone county courthouse this morning with a look at this case that seems to have more questions than answers. rodneya. good morning bill and alyssa--at 9 this morning-- dewayne sloan will appear here at the courthouse and face a judge for a capital murder charge. but-- how he's connected to this case is still a mystery. this all started back in january of 2018 when antonio jacobs was arrested for shooting and killing darius allen. athens police tell us jacobs was having an affair with allen's wife-- and days before allen was shot-- police say he went to jacobs home and shot into the house. investigators say several days after that shooting-- allen was shot and killed by jacobs while driving in his car along highway 72 and then crashed into a light pole. athens police arrested jacobs for the murder of darius allen-- now-- here's where the mystery comes in. several days after jacobs was arrested-- athens police arrested dewayne sloan and also charged him with capital murder in the death of antonio jacobs. however-- when sloan was arrested-- investigators said they weren't sure how he played a part in the shooting-- and to this day-- waay 31 still does not have those answers. now-- we do know sloan has a criminal record and is being held on those capital murder charges without bond. i will be in the courtroom this morning-- where i plan on asking how investigators believe sloan is involved in this murder. live in lc, rr,