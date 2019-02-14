Clear

VP Pence: EU Should Also Withdraw From Nuclear Deal

Vice President Pence calls for the EU to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:48 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 7:48 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for VP Pence: EU Should Also Withdraw From Nuclear Deal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

building onto the jail. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past several minutes --vice president mike pence --called for europe to also withdraw from iran nuclear deal --back us sanctions --live look at meeting in warsaw, poland --promoting security in the middle east --mostly focused on iran --both russia and the european union's foreign policy chief skipped the event
