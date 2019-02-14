Clear

10 Killed, 20 Injured in Explosion

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: John Wood

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 20 minutes --officials say 10 soldiers are dead --20 injured --explosion hit a convoy --happened on a highway in indian-controlled kashmir --near main city --blamed rebels fighting indian rule --news agency ani also says there were gunshots fired after
