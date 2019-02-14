Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith. scottsboro city schools will be closed tomorrow to tackle deep cleaning in response to a rash of illnesses. the superintendent says about 10 percent of students have been calling out sick recently as well as some faculty. classes will go on as normal today, but if your child is sick, school officials are asking parents to keep them home. steven? tuscumbia police will release more information this morning about a triple shooting in tuscumbia. take vo: on thursday two men were found dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting near the willie greeen recreational center. police do not have a suspect at this time. in less than three hours a murder suspect will face a judge here in limestone county. dewayne sloan is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of darius allen. athens police say allen was in a relationship with the wife of antonio jacobs who is also charged with his murder. it is still a mystery how dewayne sloan is connected to the case. i will be in the courtroom this morning for the arraignment hearing working to figure out sloans role. happening today-- a lauderdale county human trafficking trial will officially start this morning. former attorney chip dillard and timothy staggs are charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse, and witness intimidation. court documents obtained by waay 31 reveal investigators believe the men had at least 6 victims. happening today...flags are at half staff across florida on the one year anniversary of the marjory stoneman douglas high school shooting. 17 people died in the attack. classmates have lobbied for gun control since the shooting... the self-confessed shooter was arrested a few blocks from the school, only minutes after the attack. happening today, the huntsville city school board will vote for the schools new chief financial officer. the vote was delayed tuesday after a board member was out of town and couldn't make it back in time. happening today -- the clock is ticking as lawmakers on capitol hill scramble to avoid another government shutdown. president trump has made it clear he wants to avoid another shutdown. to make that happen - he'd have to sign off on an agreement that includes 1.3 billion dollars for a border wall... happening today, united airlines is offering a new one way flight. they will now offer direct flights to denver. passengers can enjoy two classes of service and depart from huntsville at 6:35 in the morning or 3:45 in the afternoon. happening today, decatur's annual "barrels of love" food drive will kick off. the community and businesses in the area will fill up barrels and boxes with non-perishable food items to support school food programs and restock local food pantries. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the