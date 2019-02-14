Clear

Competition Authority Opens Amazon Investigation

arrests. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past hour --austria's federal competition authority --announced investigation into amazon --examining "whether amazon abused its dominant position against retailers" --recevied several complaints from local retailers --discussions with european commission and german competition authority --both launched investigations --president trump made complaints about amazon, but no formal investigation
