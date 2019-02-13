Speech to Text for NASA workers preparing for government shutdown

waay 31 news." happening now -- the clock is ticking as lawmakers on capitol hill scramble to avoid another government shutdown... we're less than 2 days and 1 hour away from a second act to the record-long, 5-week shutdown... today -- the president hinted at backing a deal before time runs out. i don't want to see a shutdown... a shutdown would be a terrible thing." here in huntsville ... the majority of marshall space flight center employees would be impacted by another shutdown ... they'd join the 800-thousand workers nationwide to be furloughed once again. waay 31's sarah singleterry talked with a space flight center employee whose family is still feeling the impacts of the last shutdown ... she's live now at the arsenal with what she's learned ... tonight john green and his family are hopeful friday night will bring news of job security ... and they'll finally be able to get past the financial squeeze they've felt during the most recent government shutdown ... john green "we're hoping this week, with everything being signed, that we can get back to doing what we're used to doing." after spending weeks out of work while the federal government was shutdown ... john green and his family were forced to adjust to a new normal ... jg "we've missed out on doing our routine activities and have really been scared to spend money on things that were non- essential" and although he and his wife ... whose job was also affected by the shutdown ... are back at work ... green told me they're sticking to their new spending habits ... jg "just for fear of we may not have a paycheck coming in." but this weekend ... they're loosening the financial reigns a bit and taking a family trip ... jg "just because of the confidence we have that we'll continue to be able to work throughout the rest of the year." president trump has made it clear he wants to avoid another shutdown ... to make that happen he'd have to sign off on an agreement that includes 1.375 billion dollars for a border barrier ... that's less than the 5.7 billion he originally demanded ... and less than the 1.6 billion included in the senate proposal he rejected in december ... jg "we're gonna have some faith that everyone's gonna sign the continuing resolution, or sign the budget i guess, and that we'll be able to get paid." green said he'll be watching the news closely friday ... and if things go south ... this weekend's trip may not happen ... but he said he's feeling optimistic ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news u-s senator richard shelby has been working closely with president trump on the southern border. just hours ago... the senator said in a tweet he spoke with the president and told him he "signed the homeland security conference report and that it's a down payment on his border wall." he said this is just the beginning of