Speech to Text for Friends of victims react to deadly Tuscumbia shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with an update to breaking news we've been following all day. friends of the people involved in the deadly triple shooting in tuscumbia tell waay 31 they are shocked... and saddened. 2 of the 3 men are dead because of the shooting... all 3 are in their late teens and early twenties... we know one of the men was found dead in the woods near the corner of east 11th street and south east street. that's where waay 31's kody fisher went to talk with their friends... kody fisher "right now tuscumbia police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened......... people i'm talking with tell me crime scene tape is out of the norm for this community." nats: in a neighborhood accustomed to hearing the sounds of kids playing basketball... nats: seeing a nearly two block long crime scene is not normal... jalen jackson/friend of people involved in shooting "things like this don't happen all too often around here and it's really a shock for the neighborhood." jackson knows all three people involved... and is good friends with one of the men who died... jalen jackson/friend of people involved in shooting "lot of potential. long road ahead of them. could be anything they wanted to be." this shooting is hitting the tuscumbia community hard... especially since all three people were so young... chauncey jones sr./lives in tuscumbia "very saddened and it's just very devastating news." their friends have a lot of unanswered questions... jalen jackson/friend of people involved in shooting "how and why? how did it happen like that?" while they wait on those answers... they're leaning on faith... jalen jackson/friend of people involved in shooting "i've got prayers for the families of each every one of all." ll tag: kody fisher "the tuscumbia police chief told waay 31 they will be releasing more information about their investigation tomorrow morning. reporting in tuscumbia, kody