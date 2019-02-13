Speech to Text for Update: More rain on the way

chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. we've enjoyed a dry day, but more rain is on the way in a rainy pattern that just won't seem to let up aside from these short-lived breaks. tonight will be less cold but still chilly. this evening will be mostly clear. temperatures will drop through the 50s and into the 40s. thursday morning will be clear with upper 30s. the day will grow warmer, and clouds will begin increasing during the afternoon. rain will return thursday night. spotty showers will begin forming between 6 pm and midnight, then areas of rain will increase after midnight and into friday. areas of rain will be around friday morning. the rain may break briefly in the afternoon, but rain will increase friday night and saturday morning. another break arrives saturday afternoon. more rain will arrive saturday night and fall into sunday. a break sunday evening through monday morning will be followed by more rain monday night and tuesday. that round of rain specifically can be heavy and prolonged. each bout of rain can bring a half-inch to an inch of rain. between thursday night and next wednesday, rainfall amounts of 3-4 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible. rivers are likely to rise, and some flooding is possible even after the rain ends. long range forecasts indicate a continuation to the otherall rainy pattern across the deep south, including the tennessee valley, for at least the next weeks and likely even beyond the next month. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.