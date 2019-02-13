Speech to Text for Man Charged with Indecent Exposure

thousand dollars. new information... an athens man has bonded out of jail after his arrest for indecent exposure. police say robert hill exposed himself to a woman at a traffic light last week. she got a picture of his tag... and they were able to arrest him. but that's not how these cases always end. and it can be traumatizing to a person when it happens. waay 31's scottie kay is at the athens police department tonight with one woman's story. quannah southard tells me she still feels violated almost two years after she witnessed something she never asked to see. quannah southard, lives in athens "i was at work at kmart. i was on my break and i had gone to my car to get something, and i was walking between cars to go back into the store to go back to work, and i happened to glance over and i see this guy with his penis out, just going to town." quannah southard says she still tries to avoid looking in people's cars after she was scarred by a stranger about two years ago. quannah southard, lives in athens "i'm not a prudish person, but there's a time and place for that, and in broad daylight, in a parking lot, across the street from a school, is not the place for it." southard says she went to police the very next day with a picture of the car the man was driving and its tag number.. but, unfortunately, the man was never arrested. quannah southard, lives in athens "just disgusting. it was definitely disturbing and it definitely bothered me for quite a while." when she learned of robert hill's arrest this week, she was glad to learn another woman's story had a better outcome than hers. quannah southard, lives in athens "i was happy to see that they went after the guy and actually caught someone for something like this. i hope police will take it a lot more seriously, since they know it happens a lot." police tell me if you find yourself in a situation like this, don't approach the person. try to get a good description of what they're wearing and the car they're driving. and get their tag number if possible. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news