Speech to Text for Keeping Construction Workers Safe during Roadwork

in tuscumbia while the case develops.. new at five... with so much construction happening on the roads in huntsville, construction companies and the madison county sheriff's office are warning drivers to pay attention. on your screen, you can see statistics from the united states department of labor. between 2011 and 2015, there were 17 construction worker deaths in alabama. that's an averages of more than three people per year. in 2016, there were six fatalities in alabama. waay 31's casey albritton went to a local construction site and asked how often the workers see injuries caused by drivers... casey? i'm standing in front of a construction site along church street, where these construction workers have been warning drivers to slow down all day . i talked to a construction supervisor and he says he sees workers injured by vehicles a couple times a year. pkg jason kirkland/ construction supervisor donny shaw/ madison county sheriff's office jason kirkland/ construction supervisor "everybody kind of goes into paranoia state...everybody's paranoid about what could happen, what could to them and everything gets a little tense." this is what construction project supervisor , jason kirkland, says happens when a construction worker gets injured by a driver. jason kirkland "i've seen quite a few people be injured on the job...that's part of construction...it's mainly stupidity on the driver's part." kirkland has been watching over construction workers for more than 20 years. jason kirkland "i've seen someone get hit by a mirror on a truck...probably the worst thing we've had is actually the person getting hit." wiregrass construction company works on a lot of the road projects in huntsville...and they say accidents often happen because drivers are distracted. ...and kirkland says he sees it everyday. jason kirkland "texting, playing on their phone, and not paying attention...to what is going on or completely ignoring the traffic control measures that are in place." the madison county sheriff's office says it's an death or injury that can be avoided. donny shaw/ madison county sheriff's office "paying attention, not being distracted by anything else...by all means, doing the posted speed limit or below. people can step out in front of you." and kirkland says...when a construction worker does get hit by a car, there is only one thing you can do. jason kirkland "it's not a fun sight...you try to do as much as you can for the person when they get hurt." when i reached out to wiregrass construction company, they said there are safety measures in place for workers...like speed limit signs and high visibility clothing. but if you do get caught speeding in a work zone, the ticket can range from about $200 to $400. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31