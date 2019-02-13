Speech to Text for One Dead in Tuscumbia Shooting

we begin tonight with a breaking news update! tuscumbia police opened up all roads around the shooting scene where one person was killed and 2 others were critically injured. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. one victim was airlifted to a tupelo hospital -- the other to birmingham. police said the shooting happened near the intersection of e tenth st and s east street.. waay 31's breken terry has been at the scene all afternoon. she joins us live. while police said there's no current threat to the community -- it's still an active investigation, waay 31 reporters