Home hunting more competitive during housing boom

chances are...it's one of the most expensive purchases you will make in your lifetime. buying a home... right now in the rocket city buying a home is more competitive then ever due to the growth of our area. i found out what you need to know before house hunting. and talked to some local families who just went through the process. trt: delayna shepard / purchased home sha jarboe / realtor najahe sherman / waay 31 news danielle and fredrick jennings / first time homeowners all over town you see the sale signs... but in many cases - as quickly as they go up... buyers purchase the property. new homeowner delayna shepard told me she looked at about 20 houses before closing the deal. delayna shepard 11:08:43:16 i would find one and say, okay this one looks good. then sha would say let's go look at a few more. then i would say, okay i want to put in an offer in this one. she'd look in her phone and pull everything out then go, there's already 5 offers in on it. shepard told me she got into a bidding war for this property. delayna shepard 11:10:03:21 we were just countering back and forth. give me your highest best offer, give me what you got. i made my highest and best offer and was very fortunate she chose me. as realtor sha jarboe explained to me, this is a sellers market.. a big part of that has to do with all the new businesses coming town... including the $1.6 billion mazda toyota plant, the $750 million facebook data center, and the major fbi expansion at redstone arsenal that will bring hundreds of jobs to the army base in huntsville. sha jarboe / realtor 9:59:26: these really pushed those growth numbers really big for us. we've seen quite an average of more people moving in week after week in our area. according to the huntsville area association of realtors... 2018 broke the record for home sales despite a 15 year low of inventory. residential real estate in madison county experienced an amazing year with $1.75 billion in total sales up from 1.5 billion in 2017. stand-up - najahe sherman: realtors sold more than 7,600 properties with an average 57 days on the the markets. first time home buyers danielle and fredrick jennings told us they had to act fast when they found a home they loved. 11:00:58:09 i think the main thing was, once we found a house we really liked we didn't want to lose it to other house buyers. if you are looking for a house here's some advice. realtors say first, pull your credit report and check your score. then review your budget and get pre-approved.