Speech to Text for Marshall Co. Shows Support in Gas Tax Increase

the marshall county commission is the latest in north alabama to show support for a hike in the state gasoline tax. the issue will dominate the legislative session that starts in less than a month. lawmakers have said it's not a matter of "if" ... but "how high." waay31s sierra phillips has reaction from marshall county drivers. james hutcheson- marsh. co commission chairman katie gummerman- driver gummerman- "i have to remember to count the potholes so i don't hit the ones before you get into mcdonald's" katie gummerman tells me -- while her drive is a bumpy one around marshall county, she's not so sure a gas tax is the answer . "i don't know about a gas tax...maybe tax something else not that i know what you could tax" but the county commission announced in their meeting on wednesday that they're showing their support for the gas tax. hutcheson "if we don't get some type of gasoline tax or revenue coming into the county we can't really keep up with the roads and bridges like we need to do" standup "now if it passes you can see a 6 to 10 cent increase right here at the pump" gummerman- "i think they're a little high" gummerman told me right now gas is already too expensive-- the state gas tax is 18 cents per gallon, a number that has not changed since 1992. and while they disagree on the method-- everyone i talked to told me something needs to be done. hutcheson "we've got school buses, firetrucks and all of that. we've got a lot of issues we have to take care of" last year -- a measure to increase the gas tax- in guntersville, sp waay31 news marshall county commissioners aren't the first marshall county commissioners aren't the first to show their support. morgan county adopted a similar resolution this week. limestone commissioners say future projects can't be completed without the increase. and the state association of county commissions says it's been too long