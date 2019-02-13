Speech to Text for Marshall County spends $300,000 on Sheriff's Office upgrades

possible. new at six! today - the marshall county commission approved new purchases that could end up costing the county almost 300 thousand dollars the money will go towards new equipment, cars, and software that county officials say the sheriff department has needed for a long time. waay31s sierra phillips was at the commission meeting to learn when taxpayers could see these changes sims - "say there's an officer involved shooting i need to be at -- i don't have any blue lights, i don't have a siren, i don't have a radio" right now-- 8 of the marshall county sheriff cars don't have the equipment to signify they are emergency vehicles, but that could change very soon after the commission approved every request from the sheriff's office at their meeting on wednesday. sims "they're wired for equipment, but there's no equipment in them" also an issue-- deputies are wearing body cameras but they can't download the video. sims "we can't use them to download so we can't use them to really record while they're on duty" standup "while the commission said all the upgrades could cost around 300 thousand dollars, they are still waiting on the official price tag after opening bids at the meeting on wednesday. gummerman - "that's a lot of money" the upgrades also include 6 new vehicles totaling 180 thousand dollars-- the sheriff says these vehicles will end up saving the county money, because the vehicles they have now are constantly needing repairs. sims "the purchase of these 6 new vehicles will save us money over time" folks here in marshall county were surprised these purchases haven't already been made gummerman - "they have body cameras but can't download... what's the point in having the cameras then?" the new body camera software will cost over 11,000 dollars -- katie gummerman says its a surprising price for things she thought were already working "especially to spend on stuff we've already gotten...that everybody thought worked...at least the general public thought worked" in guntersville, sp waay31 news the sheriff office and county commission are also in early talks about building