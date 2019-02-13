Speech to Text for Community in shock after deadly shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin tonight with breaking news! we're hearing from people who live in the area where a shooting in tuscumbia left 1 person dead and 2 critically injured... it happened down the road from the willie green recreational center at the intersection of south east street and east tenth street. one person was found dead in the woods -- 2 others are clinging to life. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the scene with how the community is reacting to this. breken? people who live in tuscumbia tell me they are shocked and devastated. we know all of the victims are in their late teens to early twenties. i've seen a lot of young people coming up to this area with tears in their eyes saying they can't believe this has happened. tuscumbia police tell us one person was found shot in the head in this car and flown to a hospital in tupeolo mississippi. the second victim was taken to helen keller hospital then flown to the university of alabama birmingham. both of those victims are in critical condition. then a third victim was found dead in these woods just yards from the car. we've never had any type of mass shooting where multiple people have been shot at one time and not to mention young people. that's just devastating to me. > while police said there's no current threat to the community -- it's still an active investigation. waay 31 reporters will be in tuscumbia while the case develops.. we'll have the latest for you