Speech to Text for Students Given Free Trip to Space Camp

kids at an elementary school got the surprise of their young lives this afternoon. ah! these are fifth graders at owens crossroads elementary school. today they learned every single one of them is headed to space cam for a week ... and they don't have to pay a dime! you can see the surprises on the kids' faces. but princiapl mitchell hampton tells us, moms and dads are going to be thrilled too. mitchell hampton - owens cross roads elementary principal "they're getting a great opportunity and i think parents are going to be very excited, i know first hand some of the parents have looked in to trying to get their students into space camp this summer, and i haven't told them this yet but they don't really need to be looking into that opportunity anymore, because they're going to get it now " the donation was made possibly by the elks lodge number 16-48. every year they donate to a fifth grade class at an area school ... this year they raised more than 24-thousand dollars to