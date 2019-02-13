Speech to Text for Inmate Recaptured After 24 Hours on the Run

an escaped inmate is back behind bars in limestone county and this afternoon, we spoke with people who live in the community where he was captured. police arrested joseph davis last night in piney chapel. he walked away from work detail at cast products incorporated the day before. waay 31's scottie kay shows us how the search for davis ended. folks who live here in the piney chapel community tell me they're still in shock that an inmate was on the run for more than 24 hours.. and even more surprised that he was caught not too far from their homes. pkg: mark guisasola, lives in the area "we kept our firearms closelet's put it that wayin case anybody was to break in, because you never know, with somebody on the run, how dangerous they are." mark guisasola has lived in the piney chapel community his entire life.. and said he has never worried about his safety the way he did earlier this week.. after a limestone county inmate walked away from his job. mark guisasola, lives in the area "we kept an eye out on our buildings to make sure he wasn't hiding anywhere on our property. my wife was scared." guisasola said he witnessed something he never thought he'd see in his small community. mark guisasola, lives in the area "there were helicopters flying everywhere. one helicopter in particular kind of hovered down right over top of my jeep, maybe 100 or 200 feet above me, and was flashing a camera inside the jeep. i'm assuming they were looking for him." he's right.. the limestone county sheriff's office used a helicopter and tracking dogs in the search.. but it wasn't until they conducted a traffic stop tuesday night.. they were finally able to get joseph davis back behind bars. guisasola says he hopes the incident will bring about change... mark guisasola, lives in the area "i would think that they would've taken more precautions to prevent something like that from happening, but i guess anybody is capable of anything, so it may not necessarily be anybody's fault; but i think they should definitely up their security on it." in the meantime, he and his neighbors are just glad to learn they no longer have to sleep with one eye open. juanita young, lives in the area "thankful, grateful, and blessed that he's not out here running around anymore." mark guisasola, lives in the area "i'm just glad that they caught him and we don't have to worry about it anymore. we have pets, tools, and everything else we keep in our buildings, and i'm glad to know nothing's going to be taken or we don't have to worry about bumping into him unexpectedly anymore." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the sheriff's office tells us companies that sign up for work detail, are required to keep an eye on the inmate at all times. they tell us they met with representatives from cast products ... to review their security measures to prevent escapes