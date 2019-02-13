Speech to Text for One Dead. Two in Critical Condition

you're taking a live look at the scene of breaking news in tuscumbia! one person is dead, and two people in critical condition, after a shooting near a rec center. the scene is still very active near the willie green recreation center. i'mdanshaffer. and i'mnajahesherma n. waay31's breken terry is at the scene with all the breaking details. breken, what can you tell us? i am here at the intersection of south east streetn and east tenth street in tuscumbia which is right down the road from the willie green recration center, you can see tuscumbia police have a portion of this road blocked off. i am going to step behind the camera and walk yall through this crime scene. tuscumbia police tell us a little after 12:30 they got a phone call about a wreck as they arrived here they found one person in this vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, he was flown to tupelo in very critical condition. a moments later a person arrived at helen keller hospital with a gunshot wound and was flown to uab also in critical condition. then police found the body of a third shooting vicitim in these woods. police tell us they do not believe the public is in danger and are trying to peice togehter who shot who. police also tell us all of these victims are in their late teens and early twenties. live in tuscumbia bt waay31 news.