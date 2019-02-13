Speech to Text for Escape Arrested

there is brand new information within the last hour from the limestone county sheriff about the inmate who walked off a work release site before being caught a day later. joseph lee davis is now charged with first degree escape...which, if convicted, carries a 20 year prison sentence. he was in his last year on his existing conviction. the sheriff's office reports he walked off his job site at cast products in athens on monday...before he was captured during a traffic stop in piney chapel on tuesday evening. as we first reported, davis' girlfriend is under arrest, accused of helping him escape. deputies say sandi slaton confessed to investigators that she gave davis a cell phone, money and alcohol while he was at the work site.. her bond is $30 thousand