Speech to Text for Second Suspect Arrested

martin... and i'm bill young we are following breaking news - a second suspect is now in jail in connection to a murder in phil campbell. thomas martin of leighton was arrested and charged with murder on tuesday... on february 4th, jason poore was found unresponsive outside of his home on highway 81... his girlfriend brittany barnett was arrested after evidence linked her to the crime. police say they believe poore was beaten to death... the phil campbell police chief said there were signs of an altercation inside and outside of the house... as we learn more information we will keep you updated on air and