More info to be released on captured inmate

we're expected to learn today where an escaped limestone county inmate was caught after being on the run for over 24 hours. we first brought this to you as breaking news last night at 10. this is joseph lee davis. he walked away from his work release site-- cast products on highway 127 in athens monday afternoon. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with this story. rodneya. good morning guys...we don't know where davis was found or who found him but the limestone county's sheriff's office told us they'll be giving us a full update today. vo here's what we do know about davis' disappearance... he was working at cast products on work release. staff at the job sites are tasked with supervising the inmates...not sheriff's deputies. we also know davis' girlfriend -- sandi slaton -- was arrested for helping davis plan his escape. she's accused of giving him a cell phone -- and bringing him food, money, and alcohol to the job site. she's been charged with facilitating an escape and promoting prison contraband. her bond was set at 30- thousand dollars. live the limestone county sheriff's office says it's reviewing it's work release safety procedures and working to improve them. live in hsv, rr,