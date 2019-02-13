Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. an escaped inmate is back in custody in limestone county. the limestone county sheriffs office says they recaptured joeseph davis late last night. davis walked away from cast products in athens where he was on work release. the sheriffs office says his girlfriend helped him escape. she is also in custody. the sheriffs office is expected to release more information today. alyssa. happening today, a human trafficking trial is expected to begin in lauderdale county. the case involves former attorney chip dillard and timothy staggs. the two are charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse, and witness intimidation. happening today---the funeral for the 19-year-old who was killed while walking on the highway 31 cause-way in dectaur will be laid to rest. glen stout was killed when the rv's mirror hit him, causing him to fall over a guard rail and hit some rocks. his memorial service will be held at 2:00 oclock today at hartselle heritage funeral home. happening today, huntsville hospital will announce new information on a brand new seven story tower. the orthopedic and spine tower is currently under construction on gallatin street. waay 31 will be at the event, and we'll update you during out midday newscast. the huntsville city school board says it will vote on the new chief financial officer on thursday. the school board was forced to reschedule last night's vote after a member couldn't make it back from out of town. now the board will hold a special meeting on thursday. nasa is set to announce that the mars opportunity rover is officially offline. final attempts to reach the rover were unsuccesful overnight. the rover has been working for the past 15 years on the red planet since it landed back in 2004. it last communicated with earth on june 10, 2018. likely impacted by a planet-wide dust storm. nasa will livestream the announcment at 1 o'clock. president donald trump said he doesn't expect another partial shutdown...and said he's not happy with the compromise but has yet to say he will sign" the deal if congress passes it as expected. a deal must be reached by friday night...or there will be another partial shutdown. happening today-- superintendents from three different districts will come together for a state of the schools address. the event is intended to bring together both the education and business communities. it will be held at the jackson center on hudson alpha's campus at 7:30 this morning. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?