Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story

At Least 10 Students Injured in School Blast

At least 10 students in India were injured in school blast.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: John Wood
Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events