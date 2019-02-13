Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with kidnapping with death as a result. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the middle of the work week brings a break from the rain and clouds. temperatures will be very seasonable today, with highs in the mid 50s. our mostly sunny day today evolves into a partly cloudy valentine's day tomorrow. temperatures increase with a shift in wind, bringing highs into the lower 60s. the rain mainly holds off until friday, but a few showers will be possible late thursday night. heading into the weekend, we won't see much in the way of sunshine or "nice" weather. a round of showers rolls through friday into friday night, which means rain lingers into early saturday morning. we'll see showers off and on again sunday and monday. however, rain chances are higher monday evening and especially monday night. our next big rainmaker should ramp up in intensity tuesday, dumping around two inches in 24 hours. throughout the entire extended period, temperatures won't fluctuate wildly. highs stay in the 50s and 60s and lows range from the upper 30s to lower 50s. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast,