Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wildcats dominate Phil Campbell

Westminster Christian moves on to regional round

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Wildcats dominate Phil Campbell

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it rolling over phil campbell auston leslie, give this space, and he'll do this. all day long... phil campbel trying to cut the double digit lead.. with a luke garrison three westminster played perfect in their region all season. wildcats like to get there guys open on the edge by driving to the basket like this... that leaves room for luke negast to try the three, he misses, joshua childrers boxes out down low able to get the second chance points. 70-28 final... westminster christian advances to
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events