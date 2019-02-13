Speech to Text for Jemison High School band seniors rake in $660K in scholarships

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school district. new since 4 -- seniors in the jemison high school band just got awarded even more money in college scholarshps. $30-thousand more dollars were awarded to the band's 15 seniors today. together, they've racked up over $660-thousand dollars!... reginald pearson/band director "we're truly building a dynasty." waay 31's kody fisher joins us live from jemison... he's finding out the keys to the students success... and if it can be duplicated for other students... the scholarships for the senior band students here at jemison high school are coming from colleges in alabama... for them to play in college... the students i spoke with tell me without these scholarships... they wouldn't be able to go to college... nats: senior hector cardozo would have altered his post high school plans without the skills he's acquired by playing in the band... nats: hector cardozo/senior "i'd probably start work straight after high school. start work in the trades." nats: percussionist kaleb core is the same way... kaleb core/senior "i wasn't really certain if i was gonna go to college." both students credit their teacher... nats: mr. pearson... who took over as band director two years ago... kaleb core/senior "that's what really changed the whole level of the game is when he pushed me to do more things than what i could do three years ago." nats: pearson takes no credit for his students success... instead... praising their hard work... and the fact that being in the band requires them to practice... reginald pearson/band director "it's a little bit of social studies, it's a little bit of math and science as well and reading. i tell my students all the time; if you are in the band and can do all these things that band requires you're a genius." nats: cardozo says they develop more skills than that... hector cardozo/senior "you actually learn life skills. you learn discipline, you learn focus." cardozo says the success of these 15 seniors is proof good things happen at jemison... despite being on the states failing schools list two years in a row... hector cardozo/senior "they do not need to underestimate all the things we're doing here at jemison." the principal of jemison tells me mr. pearson took his students to tour colleges during the fall while they were the principal of jemison tells me mr. pearson took his students to tour colleges during the fall while they were traveling around the state to competitions... now... the soccer coach is following his lead when taking the team to tournaments... the principal says this could be the beginning of a blueprint for future success throughout the school... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... on top of making the failing schools list this year - jemison is also a title one school - which means a majority of their students