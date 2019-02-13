Speech to Text for Lee survives against Albertville

the albertville aggies. who am i to deny you of good basketball, like tristan jordan denies frederick parker of this layup... wait for it.. nahhhhh not today.. albertville with a five point lead heading into the fourth period now this is what passing drills are made for... dane harding to timothy bearden, and ring the bell!! trinity bell bringing down the house but if there's one thing this lee generals team knows how to do lately is fight till the end... they miss a free throw and its the freshman jacari lane never giving up. this gets lee the ball again.. and you know thats dangerous, with kobe brown on their side, the texas a&m commit on the same possession gets a crucial three points for the generals. now his dad aka coach brown said kobe is stillllllll sick. still showing flu like symptoms, but its mamba style when the season is on the line, he nails another big shot. to get lee back in the game, and its the oustanding freshman in his first post season play on varsity, jacari, who gets the steal and this layup to get the lead and that lead ends up good enough to hold off the aggies. final 48-44 lee with another entertaining finish. and its the senior kobe brown, and freshman jacari, lane who get it done, sending their team to regionals. im tired i knew i didn't want to go home, i don't have much engergy but i knew i had to get the job done. coach said at halftime we could lose this game so i had to come out and i got the big steal and the lay up lee takes on pinson valley in regionals. coach brown says kobe will be out of school tomorrow.... getting some