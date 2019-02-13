Speech to Text for Countdown to another government shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alcohol.. you're taking a live look at the nation's capitol -- where alabama senator richard shelby is hopeful president trump will sign off on a solution that would avoid another partial government shutdown. "we believe the caucus will support this. i believe the house will support it, and we hope the president will support it." in a tweet today president trump acknowledged shelby's work on the quote border security deal ... but some lawmakers on capitol hill aren't so sure the deal will get the president's signature... here locally ... another failed deal would make a sizable impact ... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at redstone arsenal to explain what has to happen for some government employees in huntsville to keep working ... if the government shuts down friday night ... the majority of marshall space flight center employees won't know when they will go back to work... and it's the same for private contractors ... in order to avoid that ... the bill has to pass in both the house and senate ... the entire bill hasn't been released yet ... but we do know it includes 1.375 billion dollars for barrier funding . short of the 5.7 billion trump demanded. now the big question tonight is whether the president will sign off on the deal ... today the president said he has to study the tentative deal and that he's quote not happy about it ... but we know he's also said he doesn't think we'll see another shutdown ... and of course the deadline for all the right pieces to fall into place is this friday ... i talked to one nasa employee who told me he's not feeling optimistic ... and this his family is hoping for the best ... but they are prepared for another shutdown ... live in hsv ss waay