Speech to Text for Hazel Green Tuning out the Doubters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the trojans turn to go for back to back state titles. lauren cavsinni catches up with the lady trojans to find out how they continue to shoot their shot at a title. this years hazel green's team is one to watch for because they are dominating every opponent. the trojans have only lost three games the entire season and those teams aren't even from the state of alabama. they went undefeated in their region and are beating teams by a least 10 points every game - but this team has faced some scrutiny - people doubted hazel green could be good enough to make it to states again. destiny cross/hazel green senior: "well we lost a lot of people. we lost six seniors last year and people really doubted us." tim miller/hazel green girls basketball head coach: "so all this group has heard since they left was 'well y'all not going to be any good. y'all not going to be any good." trojans not letting the negative comments shut them down. tim miller/hazel green girls basketball head coach: "that's motivated this group a lot. they want to prove themselves and try to go win it all." and how has hazel green reached this point? marisa snodgrass/hazel green senior: "we all work very hard at practice and our hard work is just paying off and we're getting to enjoy it. just staying locked in and focused on us as a team and not listenting to outside noise." another key factor - the girls' bond. destiny cross/hazel green senior: "we came together. we gel way better like us as a team is like great everybody get's along. everybody knows where everybody is. we're just, we're perfect for each other and that what makes the energy come. that's what makes the three's come, you know." tim miller/hazel green girls basketball head coach: "they're the ones that want to play for each other. they don't care who scores they just want to win." senior marisa snodgrass has a message for all the nonbelievers of her team. marisa snodgrass/hazel green senior: "sit back and let our light shine." ll: another thing those two seniors told me is they have so much confidence in themselves and more important in their team. they know as long as they go out there and do what they've been doing they believe they can bring home another title to hazel