Speech to Text for El Chapo Found Guilty by Jury

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a suicide.. notorious drug lord, joaquin "el chapo" guzman has been found guilty on all ten charges against him. federal prosecutors accused guzman of trafficking cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana into the u.s. as a top leader of drug cartel. an official for the dea describing the guilty verdict as justice for countless drug overdose victims in the us calling el chapo a "ruthless killer" saying his cartel first introduced mexican heroin laced with fentanyl into the states. after six days of deliberating, a jury in brooklyn federal court finding joaquin "el chapo" guzman--one of the most notorious drug lords of our generation, guilty. sot: richard donoghue, us attorney for the eastern district of new york. "this conviction is a victory for the american people. the jury coming to the decision after a grueling three month trial. federal prosecutors calling more than 50 witnesses--presenting evidence including text messages, recorded calls and handwritten letters--they say prove he led the sinaloa cartel--in charge of trafficking hundreds of thousands of pounds of drugs, money laundering and conspiring to murder a number of his rivals. sot: donoghue "he's responsible for violence including murders and the smuggling of massive amounts of narcotics into the united states over a period of decades. the defense, interviewed just one witness, and their case was over in 30 minutes. using their closing arguments to claim that guzman was the real victim and his arrest was a conspiracy. sot: "of course we will appeal, there were a tremendous amount of issues that were created here" the trial was held under unprecedented security for guzman who famously escaped two mexican prisions--as recently as 2015--where he's seen here on camera disappearing down this elaborate, mile long tunnel and into a nearby safehouse. this video "obtained by abc news" showing guzman being transported to the us. he's expected to be sentenced to life in american prison. sot: donoghue "it is a sentence from which there is no escape and no return" guzman will be sentenced in june. the bureau of prisons has not determined where he