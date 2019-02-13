Speech to Text for Bernice King Guest Lectures in Huntsville

the youngest daughter of doctor martin luther king, junior held a lecture at alabama a&m university. dr. bernice a. king was invited to speak as part of black history month. waay 31's alexis scott shares her message to students and professors. the focus of the black history celebration was all about how the younger generation in the audience can make a change in the world today. trevaughn nettles, senior mechanical engineer student "it takes more than social media and a platform to basically get a point across or a message. it also takes a powerful voice. trevaughn nettles is a senior mechanical engineer student. he told me he believes dr. bernice king stressed three major points in her speech -- always research...listen...and have real action behind the words you speak. dr. bernice king "i believe that if we manage this season correctly, we will be able to possess some things that we've never possessed before." dr. king said in a world full of smart phones -- many people aren't acting intelligently. she says there's too much nonsense and not enough understanding in movements these days. dr. bernice king "if we want to see a more just and equitable and humane world, we can't just cancel people." nettles believes the answer to the problem is simple... if we can all come together and create one message we'll be fine. 'listen to those older than you. '" that was dr. kings call to action for millennials across the u-s. she says organization and strategy is important for any movement to make an impact and that's the reason many black community movements of today aren't doing as well. in huntsville, alexis scott waay31news. "