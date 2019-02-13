Speech to Text for Government Leaders Reach Deal to Avoid Shutdown

this afternoon -- president trump is saying he's not happy with the congressional border deal that would keep the government open past friday. the deal was agreed to late last night by the bipartisan group of lawmakers from the house and senate --but will need the president's signature. even though the president isn't happy with the deal -- he did say he thinks another shutdown is unlikely. they've reached a deal to keep the government open - but president trump sot/trump: "i'm not happy about it. it's not doing the trick doesn't seem too eager to back it. during a cabinet meeting today. sot/trump: "so i can tell you, am i happy at first glance? i just got to see it. the answer is no. i'm not. i'm not happy," the agreement reached late last night by a bipartisan group of house and senate members would provide just $1.37 billion for fencing and other physical barriers --- that's more than 4- billion dollars below the president's demand. and would provide funding for 55 miles of new fencing but limits the design to currently existing structures - meaning those prototypes are a no go. but democrats did back off their demand to limit the number of detention beds, agreeing to 40,000 --that was the -average daily population of those being held during the last fiscal year. it also includes money to improve holding facilities for family units. but the big question remains - will the president sign it? blumenthal: "if the president fails to go for it. he would be out of his mind" graham: "i think the president is going to go it alone on the border/ / i don't mind him taking that as a down payment and do executive action." if he doesn't - come friday-the government runs out of money-- again. kaine: "everybody sure learned a lesson." and even the president said-- he doesn't want to see that happen. sot/trump: "we certainly don't want to see a shutdown. but you will be hearing fairly soon. lawmakers say they hope to have the legislative text of the agreement done for everyone to see by