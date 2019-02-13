Speech to Text for Local High School Hosted Largest Blood Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now one of the largest blood drives in the nation is wrapping up at russelville high school. hundreds of people rolled up their sleeve to donate to the red cross. waay31's breken terry shows us how it will help the north alabama community. i'm here at russellville high school where they are hosting the largest high school blood drive in three states. you can see here their goal is to raise 350 pints of blood. the american red cross tells me that equates to saving about 1,000 lives. nat pop beeping tuesday russellville high school's gym was turned into a massive blood drive. sedlock- it alone supplies almost all the need for the state of alabama just in one day. mario sedlock of the american red cross tells us blood only has a shelf life of about 42 days. and with tornado season around the corner, alabama needs a boosted supply. sedlock- when something happens like a bad storm or a hurricane it shuts down operations and it could impact us immediatly on the blood supply. students with the national honor society at russellville high school volunteered and hosted the event-- as hundreds filed in to donate. student morgan seay tells us the event hits close to home for her. morgan seay- as someone who has grandparents that have been in the hospital and had to have blood from other people it's really special to know that people in our own community are willing to give that to our family members and others in the community. a little before noon the agency had already collected 158 pints of blood ... well on its way to the goal of 350. of 350. morgan seay- it's really exciting because we always have a bigger goal every year. last year our goal was 315 and we went way past that and this year hopefully we will go way further. in russellville bt waay31 news. volunteers are still working to determine how many pints of blood were donated today. once we get those totals we will let