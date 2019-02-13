Speech to Text for Family remembers teen killed over the weekend

a concrete wall.. new information... we're hearing from the family of the 19-year-old who was hit by an r-v and killed over the weekend. glen stout was walking on the highway 31 causeway when the r-v's mirror hit him, causing him to fall over a guard rail and hit some rocks. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with glen's uncle about where he was headed that night.. and how the family is hoping for change after the terrible tragedy. dewey mason, uncle "he stood in my kitchen and said, 'uncle dewey, i can take care of myself.' and i told him, 'son, it doesn't look like it.' from what the news report said, 35 minutes later, he was on the side of the road, dead." that was the last conversation dewey mason had with his nephew, glen, before glen went walking on highway 31 saturday night. dewey mason, uncle "he was determined he was going to go see someone that was a friend on the internet and said they were going to help him and give him a place to stay that was better than where he was." but glen never made it to that friend.. as he was hit by an r-v and killed... something mason believes could've been prevented if glen had the proper resources he needed to know better. dewey mason, uncle "his mom tried but she wasn't really prepared to really be able to deal with everything that was coming down. and when she turned to the school system and dhr and whoever, and said, 'can you help,' there really wasn't anything available." mason tells me glen suffered from depression and took mental health counseling.. but he feels it wasn't enough.. and, looking back, mason says he wishes he could've done more. dewey mason, uncle "the whole purpose for me was to try and help him and, apparently, i didn't do something right, because he's not here." now, mason is just hoping this tragedy will open people's eyes to how important it is to get help for loved ones when they are struggling. dewey mason, uncle "if this will do anything to shine a light on the things that are wrong with the resources and the system and the help that people are supposed to be able to get out of their tax money, so that somebody else doesn't have to feel what i'm feelingwhat his mama, daddy, sister, and everybody else is going throughthen that will be a success." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news dewey mason says he'll continue pushing for better mental health resources in honor of glen. glen's memorial service will be tomorrow at two