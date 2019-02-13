Speech to Text for Bible Literacy Bill

new this evening. we're learning more tonight about a bill that would allow alabama public schools to teach bible classes. it's a move that's growing across the country. waay31's breken terry joins us live after speaking with the senator who introduced the legislation, breken? senator tim melson, who represents the shoals, tells me senate bill 14 will allow public schools like this one to study the bible and would allow school districts to display artifacts, monuments, and symbols related to the study of the bible for educational purposes. melson- it's not like were trying to force any denomination or belief or anything like that on an individual were just trying to give them the option that taking the course as a history or literary course. senator tim melson tells us how the idea of senate bill 14 came about. melson- i had two individuals approached me last year who were wanting to teach the bible locally. they were asked to teach a class but they didn't feel like the statue was strong enough to support them. so there was an idea that get a bill that just allows them and strengthens it in case they get challenged in court to teach the bible as a literary course. the bill would allow teachers to offer an elective course on the study of the bible. melson- the superintendent and the board do not have to offer it so it doesn't make anything mandatory. it simply just says if you want to teach a literary course on the bible and how it affected the history of the world and the us in general then you would be allowed to teach it. the american civil liberties union of alabama told us this kind of legislation is totally unnecessary and counter productive. they said it will lure school districts into a false sense of security and opens school districts up for potential lawsuits. bullion- i don't think it's an attempt to skirt around the constitution. craig bullion has three kids in the alabama public school system and he says he supports melson's bill to give students the option to study the bible. bullion- it's history just like you open up a history book tell about the civil war. there is still a history to it about where society and where the humanity come from, from the bible and how the world began. melson told me he expects the bill to be voted on sometime in march when lawmakers meet. if passed, the state board of education would have to sign off on the courses and policies surrounding it. even then individual school districts can choose to teach the bible or not. live in killen bt waay31. alabama is one of at least seven states to introduce bible literacy bills this year. others include florida, indiana, missouri, north dakota, virginia, and west virginia. the measure has the support of president trump, who tweeted about it just last month.