Speech to Text for Officer Recovering From Being Hit In His Police Vehicle

can send it off for fingerprints. tonight--a huntsville police officer is recovering at home after his cruiser was hit by a vehicle on i-565. the crash happened as he was working another wreck near the airport. tonight waay 31's sydney martin explains why the "move over' law is so important ... through the eyes of a deputy who had a similar terrifying experience. ryan koch, madison county sheriff's deputy "they never moved over...never slowed down. it was just an incident..boom. into the back of my car." madison county deputy ryan koch told me was performing a traffic stop eight years ago on u-s highway 2-31. it was 1 in the morning-- when he saw a car coming right for his cruiser. ryan koch, madison county sheriff's deputy"he hit me hard enough it bent the frame at a 90 degree angle. it knocked the window out." koch told me he was in a crown victoria on the side of a highway -- just like the huntsville police officer who was hit monday night. ryan koch, madison county sheriff's deputy, "i know how that officer or deputy out there feels. to be able to stand back and look at the car. and say wow it could have been alot worse than what it was." back in 2011, alabama had a move over law. it's been strengthened over the years, and now requires anyone to move over when they see any car with flashing lights, on the side of the interstate... even if it's someone changing a tire. koch, the other deputy and the suspect were able to get out of the way that night, but he knows it could have played out very differently. ryan koch, madison county sheriff's deputy, "it always goes back into your head. what if i was getting back into the car when he come by and hit us. or what if i was sitting in the car." koch told me to this day--he remembers the wreck vividly--and it's always on his mind when he makes a traffic stop. ryan koch, madison county sheriff's deputy "i just had to step back and take a deep breath and say wow i was really lucky." syd, "huntsville police haven't identified the officer involved in the wreck from tuesday night-- and told us crash is still under investigation. in hsv sm waay 31 news." huntsville police told us the driver of the vehicle that hit the police cruiser isn't expected to face any charges. alabama's "move over" law requires you to move over when you see emergency vehicles. if it's not safe to move over, you should slow down to 15 miles below the posted limit. the law also applies to any vehicle with flashing